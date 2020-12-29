From Zoom to dewy skin look: Top makeup trends of 2020

Which trends do you think will make it to 2021 as well? (Photo: Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner/ Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

The year 2020 became synonymous with sanitisers, face masks and social distancing. Despite people stepping out with masks on, they still followed their beauty regimes and also applied makeup. The only difference being that the attention was now on the eyes, seamless contouring was seamless and ensuring base makeup was on point — something that could bear the smudges and blotches brought about by a mask.

In keeping with the unwavering spirit of beauty lovers this year, we have rounded up the biggest makeup trends of 2020 for you!

Natural makeup look

While 2019 was all about chiselled cheekbones, jawline and a snatched nose look, 2020 was about having a soft and natural approach to makeup. Makeup artist Bhavya Arora, who has wielded her brush on various Bollywood actors, agrees. “People are focusing more on looking natural and keeping it ‘easy-breezy’. They are finally learning to accept their skin for what it is,” she says, adding that moving towards self-care was only understandable with people spending most of their time at home in the last 10 months.

Agreeing, Amanda Bell, Global Director of Education and Artistry at Pixi, adds: “Indulging in skincare gave people a sense of structure in the beginning and end of the day. This led to one’s makeup being more natural. Consumers went for products that made them look rested.”

This trend, says Neha Rawla, Head of Brand Communications, Forest Essentials, will lead to a “piqued interest in makeup and skincare hybrid products because everyone will look forward to effortless makeup that brings a ‘healthy glow’ on their skin — a key in 2021.”

Another trend experts anticipate to flourish, is the dewy makeup look. “I believe hydrated, dewy skin and minimal makeup are what 2021 will be all about with people using lots of cheek and lip tints. In fact, metallic tones would also be in vogue in the form of eye shadows, highlighters and blushes,” adds Arora.

Zoom-ing your makeup for the call

It would not be an exaggeration to say that a lot of time in 2020 was spent in front of our phones and laptop screens, making presentations and attending online-meetings. That is why the ‘Zoom makeup look’ — an extension of the soft makeup look — was sought-after this year.

Decoding the look, Arora tells indianexpress.com: “This is the look for when you’re at home but still need to look presentable for work calls. So what you need are a tinted moisturiser, concealer (optional), mascara and a neutral shade/hint of colour on the cheeks.”

In addition, people also opted for products which made their look seem natural. “We have seen a surge in interest of all aspects of eye make up with liners and mascaras being the most popular; and also lip balms rather than richly pigmented lip colours,” says Bell.

However, the downside of increased video calls and screen-time may lead to a phenomenon called ‘Zoom dysmorphia’, according to a study published in Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine — Arianne Shadi Kourosh, from Massachusetts General Hospital who is one of the authors of the study mentioned: “We suspect the trend may also arise from people constantly seeing themselves on video and becoming more aware of their appearance.”

Mask-proof makeup for the win

With masks limiting the scope for applying makeup, beauty aficionados came up with mask-proof makeup. Makeup artist Ayesha Wadiwala says mask-proof makeup is here to stay for a while as masks are going to become a part of our lives for at least another year or so. “I feel as we adapt to the new normal, we will come up with new trends and new products to work around these looks.”

She shares a simple step-by-step routine to get the perfect ‘makeup under the mask’ look.

Get your makeup right under the mask in 10 steps. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Get your makeup right under the mask in 10 steps. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Let the eyes do all the talking

Manish Taneja, Co-founder & CEO, Purplle.com, says there was indeed a rise in the demand for eye-related makeup products — a natural shift considering the faces now being covered by masks. “Since face masks have become a permanent accessory, many makeup experiments were aimed towards the eyes. Gel eyeliners, brow pencil, neon, bold, glitter, nude, bronze eyeshadow palettes, and mascaras were our top-selling products” he tells indianexpress.com.

He, however, points out that not much changed in eye makeup trends since the last year. While trends like graphic/neon liners, shimmery lids and coloured eyeshadow stayed on, new trends like foxy eyes caught up.

Wadiwala adds: “Eyes will have a big moment in the coming year, too. I predict the smoky eye makeup will be back in a big way along with the winged eyeliner, which is expected to evolve with variations in 2021.”

