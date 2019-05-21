From X-ray flower tattoos to realistic tattoos: Getting inked has become much more interesting

Toggle Menu
Tattoos have become a way for art lovers to display a thought or bit of their personality on their body.

Tattoos are a form of self-expression. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Engraving names and alphabets as tattoos have been common with ink aficionados. While there are the bizarre ones like the armpit tattoos, the embroidered tattoos and the freckle tattoos, there are other forms that speak volumes and is a beautiful outlet for creativity and self-expression.

If you are planning to get one anytime soon, then here are a few styles that you can probably explore.

X-Ray flower tattoos

An ordinary design becomes more edgy and poetic with X-ray tattoos. (Source: BodyCanvas)

Ever thought of getting a flower tattoo engraved as if it has been X-rayed? Floral tattoos, from lotus to fuschia, are in demand and look beautiful in any style, but when inked with subtle shades of grey and black giving an X-ray effect, an ordinary design becomes more edgy and poetic. They are popular because of multiple layers of petal designs that can be played with.

Minimalistic tattoos

Dying to get a tattoo for the first time but don’t want to make it look flashy and too loud? Then opt for miniscule, simple and tiny tattoos that are less noticeable. With the less is more concept, these tattoos give a clean, crisp, and timeless vibe.

Spiritual tattoos

People nowadays are flaunting their beliefs through these. (Source: BodyCanvas)

In ancient times, body artworks were not only ornamental but also conveyed sacred and spiritual meanings. Spiritual tattoos have always been a rage and have retained their significance. People nowadays are flaunting their beliefs through these. It is certainly a way for spiritually-minded folks to connect with the divine. Chakras, mantras, ‘Aum’, Third Eye, Buddha, Lotus, Tree of life, Mandalas are some spiritual tattoo ideas.

Realistic tattoos

Giving a 3D look with detailed and accurate representations of real-life imagery, these tattoos are incredibly bold and attention-seeking. They are a conversation-starter as most of them contain a story.

Ornamental Tattoos

Ornamental tattoos are aesthetically appealing, neat, captivating and best for women who want to accentuate their beauty. They symbolise a strong sense of one’s personality. It is a timeless art and could comprise of a combination of floral, mandalas, intricate lines that look like lacework.

Ear Tattoos

Getting a tattoo on/in or behind the ear is not a very common placement for ink but a great style to express your individualism in a subtle manner. Accessorise yourself with earring style, diamond, anchor, crown, floral or mandala-inspired ear tattoos but just go for something that would look attractive with any jewellery or outfit.

(With inputs from celebrity tattoo artist  Vikas Malani, founder, BodyCanvas Tattoos)

