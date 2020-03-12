From tawa to AC remote: Things Indians forgot in cab rides in 2019

A survey found Mumbai to be the most forgetful city. (Source: Getty Images) A survey found Mumbai to be the most forgetful city. (Source: Getty Images)

Have you ever left behind your belongings in a car? Turns out people in Mumbai are the most forgetful, as revealed by the Uber Lost and Found Index 2020.

The fourth edition of the index by Uber found Kolkata and Prayagraj to be the second and third most forgetful cities in India, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Mangalore, Agra, Varanasi and Patna.

The top commonly forgotten items, as per the index, were phone, camera, bag, wallet, keys, clothing, umbrella, water bottle, headphones and glasses. Interestingly, Fridays and Thursdays were the days when most number of lost items were reported, especially around afternoon lunch, between 1-3 pm.

Among the unique lost items were acrylic artificial tooth, mangoes, Becoming — a book by Michelle Obama, exam notes, medical prescriptions, teddy bear, military shoes, kitchen tawa, balloons, facial make-up kit, 1 blanket and 2 pillows, Dettol bottle, a rose, broom, safari suit, AC remote, painting, icebox with injection, Tambola game, and kids’ tricycle.

The index also concluded that people were most likely to forget a guitar on Saturday and Sunday, their business card holder on Monday and Friday and their lunch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Those riding Uber can follow these steps to recover lost items:

Tap on “Menu” icon.

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

Tap “Report an issue with this trip”.

Tap “I lost an item”.

Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”.

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.

If you lost your phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead.

Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss.

