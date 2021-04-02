From padded bras to pure freedom: Sameera Reddy shares inspirational post on self-love

Sameera Reddy has lately been quite vocal about body positivity by talking about her journey of overcoming the challenges of unrealistic beauty standards.

The 42-year-old mother recently shared yet another Instagram post to talk about how she is finally in a place of “pure freedom” to be herself without giving in to any form of pressure to meet people’s expectations.

The former actor shared a short video clip to show her journey from the time when she had to look “perfect” in all her pictures to being “just me”.

“From padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures. To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement. No pressure. Just me,” Sameera captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Sameera’s fans also took to social media to appreciate her.

“You’re perfect the way you are!” one user wrote.

“I have soo much to learn from you! You are definitely a true representation of what self love is, and how we should all accept ourselves for who we are instead of trying to be someone else,” another expressed.

“Such a strong personality I (have) ever seen in social media,” another social media user commented.

Sameera also shared an Instagram story recently in which she thanked people for their love. “I’m overwhelmed with the positive response. Thank you for wanting a real conversation,” she wrote.

Sameera Reddy thanked her fans on social media (Source: reddysameera/Instagram) Sameera Reddy thanked her fans on social media (Source: reddysameera/Instagram)

Sameera is quite an inspiration.