From opting for comfortable hairstyles to oiling your hair: Easy ways to prevent hair loss

Everyone wishes to have long, healthy hair and hair loss can be a cause of concern. While the reasons for experiencing hair loss varies for each individual, some very common causes could be hormonal imbalance, ageing, stress, prolonged use of medications, and unhealthy dietary preferences among others.

Advertising

While opting for chemical-free hair shampoos and oil massage with a proper choice of oil can prove effective for overall growth and beautification of hair and scalp, Dr Apoorva Shah, founder of RichFeel Trichology Clinic, shares some useful tips that will help keep your hair woes at bay:

*Both iron and vitamin D3 deficiency is responsible for hair fall. Increase the intake of milk, cheese, ghee and butter; and try and get some sunlight before 9 am to improve the synthesis of vitamin D3 in the body. You can also consider taking vitamin D3 supplements if there is a severe deficiency. Also, green leafy vegetables, jaggery, dates and figs are full of iron.

*A healthy and nutritional diet is very important. Once you know the deficiencies you have, a diet plan can be made by your trichologist accordingly. You should have a diet which is balanced and includes all the nutrients necessary for your hair. One thing that you need to make sure here is that the diet should not be generalised, it should be in accordance with your body type so that you get the desired results.

Advertising

*Be careful with your hair routine. Proper hair care methods of washing and drying are very important. If necessary, take an expert’s advice on how to manage hair the way it should be done ideally.

*Go for easy and comfortable hairstyles rather than complicated and tight ones which might not allow enough space for your hair to breathe.

*All natural remedies for hair fall suggested by the trichologist should be strictly followed in order to maintain lustrous hair.

*Oiling your hair and scalp nourishes and strengthens the hair follicles. Different kinds of oil are available in the market for different hair and scalp types, you can choose accordingly with the help of a trichologist.

*Consult your trichologist on a regular basis, as prevention is always better than cure.

*A change in your lifestyle can also save you a lot of hair. Wondering how? Well, it is a very simple and sure shot remedy for hair fall – leading a stress-free life. There are 3 ways of having a peaceful and stress-free lifestyle.

— Sleep well: Have a proper sleep of minimum 6 hrs in a day, but if possible try sleeping for at least 8 hours a day.

— Meditation and exercise: Meditation helps in combating stress and tension. Your mind stays cool and relaxed. Exercising makes you fit and feel good.

— Head massage: Massaging is the best way to relieve all your stress and worries. It increases blood flow to the scalp which in turn is good for the prevention of thinning of hair.

If you notice your hair is falling excessively, contact a trichologist immediately.