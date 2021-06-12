From marigold to jasmine: Know the many skincare benefits of flowers

Flowers are widely utilised in cosmetics, rejuvenation, and fragrance. “Flowers have been acknowledged in Ayurveda for over 5,000 years. It states that flowers, like medical plants, play a crucial role in alleviating skin and body concerns because they are not only the preferred choice for imparting colour and fragrance, but they are also high in vitamins and antioxidants. In today’s society, we’re seeing more and more natural ingredients in beauty products, so how can flowers be forgotten?” said Preeti Chadha, founder of IREMIA, adding that flowers can moisturise and minimise acne in addition to healing and repairing your skin.

Here are a few flowers that offer incredible aesthetic effects and must be included in your beauty routine:

Butterfly pea

Butterfly pea, also known as Aparajita, is packed with antioxidants which helps to boost overall health and elasticity to your skin. It also soothes skin irritation. The flower has the potential to reduce the redness that is caused by acne, dry skin, or general irritation. It also improves the skin’s moisture. Aparajita flower contains herbal antioxidants and other nutritious values our skin needs.

DIY face mask

All you need to do is mix 1tbsp of Aparajita powder and 1tbsp of kaolin clay with either hydrosol or rose water to form a paste-like consistency. After that apply it to your face and rinse after 10 minutes. This is suitable for all skin types and helps in deep cleansing and soothes the skin.

Marigold

The marigold, a widely available flower in India, has its own set of cosmetic benefits. Sometimes known as Calendula, it is a widely available, especially during the winter months. In addition, calendula oil has anti-inflammatory effects. This flower can be used to alleviate skin imperfections when ground into a paste. You may also make a strong tea by combining ½ cup of flowers with 1½ cups boiling water to make a strong tea. The petals can also be used in a baby’s bath to help with nappy rash, sunburn, and cradle cap.

A poultice can be produced and applied to insect bites since it is both soothing and therapeutic. The floral paste can assist to clear the skin and minimise blemishes. Make a facial mist or use it as a mask.

Jasmine

The benefits of jasmine, an all-time favorite, and are well-known. It’s no surprise that it’s found in a variety of cosmetic goods such as face creams, lotions, soaps, and oils. You can make jasmine spray mist by steeping the blossoms overnight in mineral water and straining the liquid into a spray container. Put it in the fridge and use it every day for a week to notice how your skin changes.

Pansy

Pansy has salicylic acid, which is why it’s so popular as an astringent. It has a cooling effect on the skin and can be used as a lotion or sprayed as a mist all over the face.

DIY

1 cup of flowers and leaves should be boiled in 1 liter of water. Strain the filtrate and use it. If you have unpleasant pimples, apply a paste made from fresh leaves to relieve and cool the discomfort.

Chamomile

Chamomile is an excellent flower with calming and relaxing properties. Anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, antibacterial, and antiseptic properties are all present in it. These properties assist the skin in regaining its suppleness, reducing redness, and calming the skin. Chamomile is frequently employed in the production of oil, and its dry powder is commonly utilized in the preparation of skin-calming face packs.

DIY face pack

Brew 150 mL of chamomile tea, then add four drops of tea tree essential oil once it has cooled. Using a cotton pad, apply the mixture to clean the face. Rinse off the chamomile mask after five minutes and wipe dry your skin with a soft, clean cloth.