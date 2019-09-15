From living room to kitchen: Here’s how to choose the right artworks for home

When you move into a new home or refurbish your rooms, the most striking feature that stands out is the artworks on the walls . However, it is considered one of the most difficult tasks to choose an apt artwork that defines the personality of the home owner and shows the character of the space, says Bhawana Bhatnagar, interior stylist and founder Casa Exotique.

“And the artwork you use should also be movable so that it could be taken to other places if you decide to shift to a new one,” she says.

Every nook and corner of the house requires different types of artworks and one must use the advice of experts to make sure the placement is always right.

For the kitchen

One of the most important places of any house is the kitchen and, in most cases, it is the most neglected place. To make the kitchen more appealing, incorporate artworks in countertops or spaces above cabinets where it could be placed. Choose smaller pieces that could complement the space. The best option would be to use funny or social prints that make you smile and start your mornings fresh.

For the bedroom

Abstract pieces with soothing colors or tones are the best bet for bedrooms. Hang artworks opposite to the bed which allows for maximum viewing. Opt for bigger pieces or those that could be hung at the eye level. One can also choose framed works of famous photographers or landscape paintings. Frames of the artworks should be minimal — a gallery frame or canvases are good choices.

For the living room

Choosing the right artwork for the living room is a task as it must match vibe of the entire house. A large-scale piece or a gallery wall is the good choice. An artwork need not be painting but also could be a large-scale replica of stag horns and also 3D images that can give a chill vibe to the living room.

For the bathroom

Many people neglect the bathroom but artwork could also be used here. Why not opt for fun and bright pieces, or serene or calming pieces? The artworks here would look good in pairs and one can set them as stacked or side-by-side. Flipped art pieces can also be used. These can be placed over the toilet or bathtub or over the towel hooks.