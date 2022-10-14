Inside Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, and Ankita Lokhande’s first Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth, a festival that celebrates the special bond between a husband and wife, was observed with much fervour across the country on October 13. Among the many people who observed a fast on this auspicious day were newly-wed actors Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, and Ankita Lokhande, who also shared some pictures on social media, giving their fans a peek into their celebrations.

As always, Katrina looked pretty in a pink organza sari with an embroidered border paired with a floral printed blouse. In keeping with the vibe of the look, she wore red bangles (chooda), mangalsutra, and also applied vermilion as she left her hair open. Katrina, who married Vicky Kaushal in December last year, celebrated the festival with the Sardar Udham actor and his family. The actor aptly captioned the pictures, “Pehla Karwa Chauth.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In the first picture, which is a selfie, the couple struck a perfect pose and smiled at the camera. Complementing Katrina’s look, Vicky chose a traditional outfit– an off-white kurta pajama — for the occasion. The second snap showed the couple with Vicky’s parents, and in the third, they posed affectionately. The last picture showed the actor performing the rituals of the festival.

A first for Mouni Roy, too, the preparations for her started with mehendi application. The actor posted a picture of her mehendi-adorned hands that featured Shiv-Parvati on one and a woman seeing the moon through a sieve on the other hand. Later, she shared more pictures as she performed the rituals. Mouni and Suraj Nambiar, an entrepreneur, got married in January this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Wearing a golden sari teamed with a matching blouse, the actor’s Karwa Chauth look was on point. She opted for chunky earrings, red bangles, and hair tied in a bun and accessorised with a few roses to complete the ethnic look.

In the first picture, Suraj can be seen giving a peck on Mouni’s cheek, while the second one shows Mouni looking at Suraj through a sieve, a ritual observed after sighting the moon. The last picture shows her posing for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with Vicky Jain in 2021, also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth. Looking at her traditional best in an embroidered sari styled with a necklace set, Ankita shared a carousel of pictures that shows the couple giving poses for the camera as they embraced each other.

