From gua sha coin to kansa wand, Mira Kapoor reveals her favourite face tools

Beauty tools have been a rage of late, and for good reason, as they help elevate one’s skincare routine and reap the benefits of skincare and wellness products to the best. From helping penetrate the products deeper and better to depuffing your face and giving it a natural sculpt, beauty tools have found a loyalist in Mira Kapoor as well.

Mira recently shared a video on your YouTube channel wherein she revealed her favourite beauty tools that she incorporates in her skincare regime. Read on to find out:

Quartz gua sha coin

Mira shared that she uses a quartz gua sha coin, which is a traditional Chinese tool that means “scraping”, for “lymphatic drainage and sculpting”.

Kansa wand

This ancient tool used in Ayurvedic practices is a mix of copper and tin, and is not only used for de-puffing the face and smoothening out fine lines but is also used “on the soles of the feet to balance excess pitta and promote restful sleep,” Mira, who believes that Ayurveda is a lifestyle, shared.

Face brush

Mira also shared that she uses a face brush for easy and even application of face masks. It is also a more hygienic option that applying the mask with your fingers.

Kansa face coin

Mira uses another kansa tool — a face coin shaped like a gua sha which she uses for deeper massage. Kansa not only works on the skin but also helps detoxify it from within.

Neck roller

A tool that Mira says is “indulgent but super fun,” is the neck roller that is “used to keep my neck firm, and I often use it on my shoulders and décolletage.” This is a great tool for those who spend a lot of time crouched in front of their screens as it helps relax the neck.

