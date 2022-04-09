From food allergies to boredom: Reasons dogs lick their paws

Dogs licking their paws is not an uncommon sight. But have you ever wondered why your pet maybe doing so? “There may be several reasons causing your dogs to lick or chew their paws. Injuries, skin conditions, environmental factors, parasites, and food allergies are among a few reasons causing your dog to do so,” said Bhupender Khanal, Founder & CEO, Dogsee.

He added that occasional paw licking is a part of the self-grooming process for dogs. “However, if you find your dog intensely licking his paws, look into the following factors for the cause,” he added, as she shared some essential points:

1. Food allergies

Just like humans experience food allergies that cause an itchy throat, dogs have a similar symptom too. They feel an uncomfortable sensation or itchiness on their paws, which they tend to lick — this is also the most common symptom. Dog snacks and foods with ingredients like dairy, grains, soy, and chicken may cause the allergies to trigger. If your doggo displays this act only after mealtimes or when fed specific foods it may be time to figure out what foods are safe for them.

2. Aches or pains

A dog licking its paw is another way they manage pain. If you notice them licking the same paw intensely, your fur baby may be coping with an injury (like a bee sting, cuts, insect bites, ingrown nail, or burn). Check your dog’s paw pads and toes for anything unusual and treat it with a pet first aid kit. However, do take your dog for a vet consultation.

3. Separation anxiety and boredom

As the day goes by, in between snoozing and playing, your furry friend is probably waiting for you to get back home. Separation anxiety and boredom could lead to your dog licking his paws. This habit can also be grouped with barking, digging, or chewing. To make this period of loneliness easier on them, try and provide them with things like their favourite blanket or a squeaky chew toy to distract them from the intense paw licking. It is also important that our furry friends gain the right nutrition and love what they eat. Adding dog food seasoning with multivitamins and minerals will help your dog not just stay healthy but also happy when you’re gone.

4. Self-grooming

When we think of animals that self-groom we often forget that dogs do as well. Just like our feline friends, dogs regularly lick their legs, paws, and other areas to clean up any dirt or debris they may have collected on their walks or other dirty places. It is not necessary for your dog licking his paw to be seen as an alert. It is a healthy behaviour and a sign that your dog wants to be clean. The only setback of self-grooming by licking is that it leads to your dogs’ breath getting a specific odour.

5. Parasites

As dogs walk around on all fours it is easy and natural for parasites and other critters to settle on their paws. For example fleas, ticks, lice, and mites definitely irritate your dog’s skin and cause them to aggressively lick the infested spot. Even though parasites are usually concentrated on one spot the act of dog licking the spot may cause the spread of the infection. Carefully inspect your dogs’ coats and look out for any pests. Your dog must let you check for any uninvited pests and therefore remain still.

6. Skin irritation

Itchy skin caused by dryness is one of the most popular reasons why your dog may keep licking his/her paw. Skin irritation often is rooted in environmentally caused allergies. Specific weeds, woods and dust may trigger a reaction in dogs. Additional symptoms like swollen eyes or runny nose are telling tackle signs.

7. Secondary infections

Even though there are multiple reasons as to why your dog has been licking his paws, keep in mind that constant licking is grounds to act immediately. Working with a vet to figure out the causes may help determine the cause for the obsessive licking. It is not advisable to wait too long as these wounds and spots may get infected. The frequent licking builds up moisture in the pooches’ paws and can lead to bacterial or yeast infection. These conditions only aggravate the dog licking its paw and may lead to swelling and redness.

“Now, if you ever look over at your doggo and wonder ‘oh, my dog is licking his paws!’ you know what exactly to expect and look out for to make sure your furry friend is healthy and taken care of. And remember to work with a trusted vet to treat bacterial infections and shower them with loads of delicious healthy treats,” Khanal concluded.

