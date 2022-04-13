From double cleansing to using face tools, Hailey Baldwin shares her top 10 beauty secrets

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin, who has walked the ramp for fashion houses like Versace, Off-White, and Dolce & Gabbana, among others, has a simple yet strict skincare schedule. Hailey, who recently announced that she has retired from runway modelling, has turned entrepreneur with her skincare line ‘Rhode’, which is her middle name.

Hailey, who is the cover star for Allure’s May issue, revealed her top 10 beauty tips that she follows at all times. Let’s take a look at what they are:

On days she doesn’t wear any makeup, “I just brush up my brows, and go,” Hailey shared in the video.

“Always take your skincare routine seriously, but never yourself”, is her second piece of advice.

She also suggests having body lotion on hand.

Always keep your lips hydrated.

Hailey suggests the glazed donut look before going to bed. The glazed donut technique refers to layering skincare for the perfect dewy finish, as she herself shared on Instagram.

Hailey is also a proponent of SPF , and says that it is important to “always protect your skin”. “It is not optional.”

Don’t forget your nails when taking care of your skin.

Lastly, Hailey shares that she always makes time for a relaxing bath.

In the interview with Allure, Hailey also shared how she inherited her skincare knowledge from her mother and grandmother, something that inspired her to start her skincare line: “I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy. It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me.”

“I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range. And I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that’s what I kept going back to as well,” said Hailey.

