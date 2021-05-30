Bhumi Pednekar to Rakul Preet Singh: Four actors who are acing their Zoom call looks

What do you think of their looks? (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar/ Instagram | Designed by Abhisek Mitra)

With the pandemic raging on, we have been stuck in our homes and so are the B-Town celebs. However, with online interviews and zoom call promotions being the norm, they are making sure they are at the top of their fashion game. Check out these four actors who have managed to impress us by effortlessly rocking the zoom look to the T.

Bhumi Pednekar

Her classic white shirt never miss the mark! (Photo: /Instagram) Her classic white shirt never miss the mark! (Photo: /Instagram)

Whenever Bhumi Pednekar is seen online, she manages to get our undivided attention with her easy-going sense of style which includes breezy kurtis, basic shirt dresses and comfortable loungewear. The actor also ensures that her makeup skills are on point too.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s fashion choices are hard to not look at! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy’s fashion choices are hard to not look at! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

When Mouni Roy was out and about vacationing in the Maldives, the actor gave us serious vacation goals. But now back home, she keeps her style simple and easygoing. Light kurtis and basic co-ord sets have been ruling her pandemic wardrobe.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actor has taken her fashion game a notch higher. (Photo: /Instagram) The actor has taken her fashion game a notch higher. (Photo: /Instagram)

Busy promoting her film Sardar Ka Grandson, Rakul Preet managed to give us some fashion inspiration with her ensembles. Whether it was the bright Fuschia pink top with a statement trail or the tie-dye outfit, she never disappointed.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

The look was styled with oxidised silver jewellery. (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram) The look was styled with oxidised silver jewellery. (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha /Instagram)

The actor gave major fashion goals when she was busy promoting her latest releases such as Chhalaang and Ajeeb Daastaans. While Bharuccha plays it safe on most days when it comes to fashion, she does not mind experimenting once in a while. Her virtual promotions are proof of the same. Seen here in the picture, she aces fitted denim and a light green khaki one-shoulder top.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle