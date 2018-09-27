Global Destination Cities Index 2018: From Bangkok to Istanbul, these are world’s top 10 visited cities

From Bangkok to Seoul, here’s the list of 2018’s most visited cities in the world. (Source: File Photo) From Bangkok to Seoul, here’s the list of 2018’s most visited cities in the world. (Source: File Photo)

Travellers around the world have been splurging thousands of dollars on exotic foreign destinations every year. Global travel destinations break down barriers and help people explore new places and new cultures worldwide. Mastercard recently released its Global Destination Cities Index and according to its index, five Asia Pacific cities – Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, and Seoul – make for half of the top 10 destinations.

With roughly 20 million international overnight visitors in 2017 alone, Bangkok topped the charts this year. Check out if your favourite destination has made it to the list of the world’s most visited cities in 2018.

Bangkok, Thailand

With total international travellers of 20.05 million and an average length of stay of 4.7 nights, Bangkok has topped MasterCard’s Global Destination Cities Index. The average spend per day in the city was estimated at $173.

Bangkok tops the 2018 Global Destination Cities Index. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Alter) Bangkok tops the 2018 Global Destination Cities Index. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Alter)

London, England

One of the most loved international destinations of all time, London stood second on the list of the most visited cities in the world with 19.83 million international visitors. The city had an average length of stay of 5.8 nights and average spend per day of $153.

Paris, France

The romantic gateway, Paris stood third with 17.44 million international visitors. It has an average length of stay of 2.5 nights and average spend per day of $301.

A breathtaking view of the sunrise at the Eiffel tower, Paris. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Tristan Nitot) A breathtaking view of the sunrise at the Eiffel tower, Paris. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Tristan Nitot)

Dubai, UAE

With 15.79 million foreign visitors, Dubai stood at the fourth place. It has an average length of stay of 3.5 nights and average spend per day of $537.

Singapore

Singapore ranked fifth with 13.91 million visitors this year and an average stay of 4.3 nights and average spend per day of $286.

New York, USA

With 13.13 million travellers, New York bagged the sixth position. It has an average length of stay of 8.3 nights and average spend per day of $147.

New York skyline makes for a perfect morning view, don’t you agree? (Photo Source: Wikimedia Common/Nadavspi) New York skyline makes for a perfect morning view, don’t you agree? (Photo Source: Wikimedia Common/Nadavspi)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

With 12.58 million international visitors, Kuala Lumpur ranked seventh on the list of most visited cities around the world. It has an average length of stay of 5.5 nights and average spend per day of $124.

Tokyo, Japan

11.93 million foreign travellers visited Japan making it the eighth most visited city in the world. It has an average length of stay of 6.5 nights and average spend per day of $154.

Tokyo Tower illuminate from WTC. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Taro Tokyo) Tokyo Tower illuminate from WTC. (Photo Source: Wikimedia Commons/Taro Tokyo)

Istanbul, Turkey

With 10.70 million visitors, Istanbul ranked ninth on the Global Destination Cities Index. It has an average length of stay of 5.8 nights and average spend per day of $108.

Seoul, South Korea

9.54 million people visited Turkey making it the tenth most visited city in the world this year. It has an average length of stay of 4.2 nights and average spend per day of $181.

Which one would you like to visit?

