From Ananya to Sara: Here’s why everyone is sharing black and white pictures on social media

If you have been active on social media of late, you would have seen women sharing black and white pictures of themselves with the hashtags #WomenSupportingWomen and #ChallengeAccepted. The latest social media challenge aims to spread a message on female solidarity and women empowerment.

But this is not the first time women have taken to sharing black and white images of themselves as part of a social media challenge. Back in 2016, such pictures were shared to spread awareness for cancer. This time, the trend has picked up massively with reportedly as many as 3 lakh pictures being posted on Instagram alone.

Take a look at who all has taken up the latest social media challenge:

Bhumi Pedenkar posted a picture with the caption: “Love, Support, Be kind & Fly High 💓#ChallengeAccepted.”

Women are nominating other women privately or by posting a story and tagging them, asking them to post a black and white photo and further nominate other women while mentioning the importance of female friendships and the need to support each other through thick and thin.

Cara Delevingne too posted a picture with a heartwarming caption: “#ChallengeAccepted 🖤 ‘Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.’ Always lift up and empower the women in your life. #WomenSupportingWomen”

While Demi Lovato said: “To all the strong women who’ve nominated me… #challengeaccepted”

Khloe Kardashian wrote: ” To all my Queens- Let’s spread love and remember to be a little kinder to one another 🤍 #womensupportingwomen”

