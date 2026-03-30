From a 10×12 room to a Rs 2.5 lakh shoe collection: Inside Mr Faisu’s opulent Mumbai home

Faisal Shaikh, colloquially known as Mr Faisu, recently offered a home tour of his opulent Mumbai residence on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. The popular content creator walked his fans through different spaces of his home: from his elaborate luxury wardrobe to footwear worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

The home tour begins as the filmmaker arrives outside his flat, carrying a giant metal nameplate. The entrance opens into a spacious living room featuring patterned marble walls, luxury seating, a marble-top centre table, and a stunning crystal chandelier.

This area further extends into a balcony with a view of the neighbourhood, featuring a swing, rattan furniture, and plants. Adjacent to the living room is a dining space ideal for family gatherings, complete with wood-panelled walls, a marble dining table, glass doors, and a glass wall sculpture.