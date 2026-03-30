From a 10×12 room to a Rs 2.5 lakh shoe collection: Inside Mr Faisu’s opulent Mumbai home

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Faisal Shaikh, colloquially known as Mr Faisu, recently offered a home tour of his opulent Mumbai residence on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel. The popular content creator walked his fans through different spaces of his home: from his elaborate luxury wardrobe to footwear worth Rs 2.5 lakh.
The home tour begins as the filmmaker arrives outside his flat, carrying a giant metal nameplate. The entrance opens into a spacious living room featuring patterned marble walls, luxury seating, a marble-top centre table, and a stunning crystal chandelier.
This area further extends into a balcony with a view of the neighbourhood, featuring a swing, rattan furniture, and plants. Adjacent to the living room is a dining space ideal for family gatherings, complete with wood-panelled walls, a marble dining table, glass doors, and a glass wall sculpture.
Farah also interacts with his family members—his parents, sister, nieces and nephews, and others. However, the highlight of the tour remains Faisal’s impressive footwear collections, some priced between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. His wardrobe showcased several designer pieces from high-end brands, including Rolex watches, and a wide range of luxury perfumes.
The conversation also touches upon Faisal’s inspiring rise, from living in a modest one-bedroom space in Behrampada to owning a lavish home today. The Celebrity Masterchef contestant shares that he continues to live in a joint family setup with his mother, sister, and nephews.
Reflecting on his past, he recalls growing up in Behrampada, where five family members lived in a single 10×12 room. He points out that the space he now uses just for storing boxes is as large as his entire former home.
While making samosas in his modern kitchen, Faisal credited his mother for his success and urged his fans to respect their mothers.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant- Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, explained about maternal influence on individuals in terms of success. She shared that mothers often play a significant role in enhancing self-confidence.
“Mothers are often credited by many successful individuals for helping them with their discipline, emotional strength and the establishment of core values early on in their lives. A nurturing maternal presence that is strong and supportive provides children with emotional security to believe in themselves and develop resiliency,” Dr Shankar wrote.
“This provides a foundation for children into adulthood and enhances their self-confidence, self-esteem and decision-making skills, as well as develops their ability to deal with setbacks, all of which are essential traits for ongoing success in both their personal and professional lives,” she added.