Frizzy hair, dry scalp during monsoon? This DIY Ayurvedic hair oil is all you need

Hair woes are common during the monsoon season, from frizzy hair to dry scalp and split ends. If you are looking for a solution, you can always rely on a homemade remedy instead of trying a new hair product.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who keeps sharing wellness tips on social media, recently advised a DIY hair oil that can be a cure for your hair problems. “Come rains, most of us will have one or worse, all of the conditions. Shampoo companies even make special ads to lure us into buying their products. But chill, mother nature has already sorted this stuff out for us,” she wrote on Instagram.

Diwekar suggested making a hair oil with vala (vetiver or khus roots), goonja seeds (rosary pea) and tulsi with its seeds. Each of these ingredients benefits the hair and is used in Ayurvedic remedies.

Vetiver, with its anti-bacterial properties, is known to rejuvenate the hair. It improves blood circulation in the hair follicles and also prevents scalp infections, according to nutmeds.com. Rosary pea, on the other hand, prevents hair fall, mentions easyayurveda.com. Tulsi also reduces hair fall by improving blood circulation, treats drandruff and itchy scalp and adds moisture to the hair, according to athayurdhamah.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Here’s how to make the oil:

*Take a glass bottle with a broad bottom.

*Put 2-3 vala roots, 1-2 tulsi stocks, 1-2 goonja seeds, and put them in the bottle.

*Pour coconut or mustard oil into the bottle and leave it to soak in the herbs for 48 hours.

*Leave the oil on overnight and wash. No need for a conditioner.

*Use the weather and not the blower to dry.

Diwekar added that this DIY hair oil can also tackle hair fall problems. So, how about trying this?