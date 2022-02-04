Friendship Hospital in Bangladesh’s water-logged Satkhira district is the ‘world’s best building’

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has awarded a hospital in Bangladesh with its prestigious RIBA International Prize 2021 for the architects for putting “care and humanity at the heart of its design”.

Designed by Kashef Chowdhury of URBANA, The Friendship Hospital, a 80-bed community hospital, is constructed in a region prone to rising sea levels and cyclones, with a budget of $2 million.

The hospital was commissioned by the NGO Friendship in order to provide medical support to the people of Satkhira, an area of the coast that faced the brunt of a cyclone in 2007. The project’s chief architect, Chowdhury, told Al Jazeera in an interview, “We employed all local materials, local craftsmen… People in the surrounding areas were villagers and we had to be sure that they would accept this as a place, where they could come for care.”

Besides the bricklaid structure, the most important and eye-catching feature of the hospital is the canal that zig-zags through, separating the inpatient and outpatient sections. It also helps with precious rainwater harvesting as the surrounding water is too saline for drinking purposes. The canal also helps with microclimatic cooling, resulting in the hospital being an air conditioning free building, further highlighting the climate conscious design of the structure.

The building was designed keeping not just the physical care of patients into consideration but also mental care, especially at the time of healing from ailments, which explains the series of courtyards, gardens, pools, and trees that allow ample natural light and breeze.

Celebrated architect Odile Decq, who is the chair of the RIBA jury, said the project “embodies an architecture of humanity and protection,” and that it is “relevant to critical global challenges, such as unequal access to healthcare and the crushing impact of climate breakdown on vulnerable communities”, as per a report on The Guardian.

The RIBA award recognises projects from around the world that display design excellence centered in social impact. It was earlier awarded to a remote school made of wood in Brazil, and a concrete cliff-like building in Peru.

