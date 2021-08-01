Sunday Zodiac: These signs are fiercely loyal when it comes to friendships

While you don’t require any one day to celebrate friendships, Friendship Day, celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, is a day dedicated to friends and their special presence in our life. To pique your interest a little more, here’s a guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor on zodiac signs that make for best friends forever or BFFs.

Capricorn

A Capricorn can be your BFF if you want and show interest in being friends with them. They have a huge respect for all their friendships and deeply care for their friends. If they are making an effort, they do it to maintain the friendship, because they want to. Their efforts are not because of any selfish interest.

Aquarius

Your Aquarius friend could become your BFF. This is because they think that they would need you in difficult times. An Aquarius always has respect for their friends. Though, they usually maintain the friendship because of selfish interest, they will never cheat or betray their BFF.

Pisces

They turn out to be BFF material only for those with whom they share a strong emotional connect. They maintain their friendships forever, but having a strong emotional connection is extremely important to them. They get attached to the friends they are close to.

Gemini

Gemini can become great BFF material only if their friends keep taking multiple initiatives to stay in contact. Geminis do make the first attempt themselves, but it is seldom that it happens.

Scorpio

Scorpios claim to be BFFs only when they have to get their work done. Once their motive is achieved, they vanish until later. Despite this, they are among those who respect their friends and will help them when in need.

Sagittarius

They are known to be social butterflies and they love making friends who stay in their life for a long time. They may not be able to give you a lot of their time, but will make great memories when they are with you. Their social nature urges them to explore more and make many new friends. They will help you if they can and will always oblige the efforts their friends make for them.

