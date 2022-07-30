Friendship Day 2022 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2022?

Friendship Day 2022 Date: Friendship is one of the most valuable things in life and to mark the importance of this beautiful relationship, Friendship Day is observed every year. One might meet and enjoy with their friends every other day, but it is only fair to have a day dedicated to celebrating this unmatchable bond.

As such, every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7.

While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.

People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever (BFFs). On this day, friends enjoy each other’s company and go out to have a good time. They even send greetings to each other and exchange gifts and flowers.

