scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Friendship Day 2022 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2022?

Friendship Day 2022 Date in India: While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 1:20:18 pm
Friendship Day 2022 DateFriendship Day 2022 Date: People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Friendship Day 2022 Date: Friendship is one of the most valuable things in life and to mark the importance of this beautiful relationship, Friendship Day is observed every year. One might meet and enjoy with their friends every other day, but it is only fair to have a day dedicated to celebrating this unmatchable bond.

As such, every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.

People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever (BFFs). On this day, friends enjoy each other’s company and go out to have a good time. They even send greetings to each other and exchange gifts and flowers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

4

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
'Yogi model': Under pressure, bend it like Bommai's latest Hindutva turn
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

V-C quits after Punjab minister asks him to lie on hospital mattress with fungal growth

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Why would Pant, Chahal, Rohit Sharma want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
In Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, July 31–Aug 6: Check astrological prediction

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee
ICYMI

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee

Premium
Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

Expert decodes the link between diabetes and dry eyes

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement