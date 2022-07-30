Friendship Day 2022 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2022?

July 30, 2022 1:20:18 pm
Friendship Day 2022 Date: Friendship is one of the most valuable things in life and to mark the importance of this beautiful relationship, Friendship Day is observed every year. One might meet and enjoy with their friends every other day, but it is only fair to have a day dedicated to celebrating this unmatchable bond.
As such, every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While the United Nations has declared July 30 as International Friendship Day, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.
Subscriber Only Stories
This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.
People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever (BFFs). On this day, friends enjoy each other’s company and go out to have a good time. They even send greetings to each other and exchange gifts and flowers.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Rise and fall of Arpita MukherjeePremium
Latest News
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
IISc Bengaluru signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research in aviation
Ajith Kumar and team win 4 gold and 2 bronze medals at 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship
Kerala boy makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
PM Modi lauds judiciary for adopting technology in justice delivery mechanism
KCET 2022 result: Topper Apporv Tandon wishes to pursue Mechanical Engineering
‘Funda’, ‘mimir’, ‘pounce’: The basics of quizzing explained
Unsung Heroes: A trailblazer from Karnataka’s Soliga tribe, S Rathnamma pins her hopes on education
Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped: Arshdeep Singh
At least 16 die in ‘epic’ Kentucky floods, including 6 children
‘Yogi model’: Under pressure, bend it like Bommai’s latest Hindutva turn
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turn muse for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022