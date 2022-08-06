scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Friendship Day 2022 date: This year, it falls on August 7. Interestingly, while the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day this year, India will continue to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 6, 2022 12:19:08 pm
friendship day, friendship day 2022, happy friendship day, happy friendship day 2022, international friendship day, international friendship day 2022, friendship day date in india, friendship day history, friendship day significance, why we celebrate friendship day in india, happy friendship day 2022Friendship Day 2022!(Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Friendship Day 2022: A day to commemorate friends, Friendship Day is celebrated around the world every year around August. As such, people usually enjoy spending the day with their friends, gifting each other cards and wrist bands to mark their association, going out for a friendly date, watching a movie, etc.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Annually, the first Sunday of the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7. Interestingly, while the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day this year, India will continue to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

The day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay by Joyce Clyde Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards. Over the years, Hallmark cards made the day popular.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
ALSO READ |Friendship Day 2022 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2022?

In 1998, in the honour of Friendship Day, Nane Annan named ‘Winnie the Pooh’ — the friendly bear seen with Christopher Robin — as the world’s ambassador of friendship at the United Nations.

It is also said that the idea of a ‘Global Friendship Day’ was conceived on July 20, 1958 by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho when he was having dinner with a few friends in Puerto Pinasco, a town in Paraguay.

At that time, the ‘World Friendship Crusade’ was born, which is a foundation that promotes fellowship among all human beings, regardless of their race, colour, religion, etc. July 30 was celebrated as Friendship Day in Paraguay every year, which has now been adopted by several other countries.

The World Friendship Crusade requested United Nations to recognise July 30 as World Friendship Day. In 2011, the UN General Assembly decided to designate the day as International Day of Friendship, inviting all member states to observe it, too.

As mentioned earlier, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of every August. Pop culture and Bollywood references has made the day extremely popular among the youth. On this day, they exchange presents and also allow their pals to write messages on their clothes. As such, they wear white.

It is a also common for youngsters to flaunt their friendship bands, as the more they have on their wrist, the more popular, loved and wanted they feel.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 11:25:12 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what h...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Pelosi's Taiwan visit peaceful, but Beijing launched 11 ballistic missiles, says Blinken

Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning
Money laundering case

Raut's wife appears before ED for questioning

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Premium
HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

What causes chronic kidney disease in children?

What causes chronic kidney disease in children?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

On Kajol’s birthday, a look at the actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement