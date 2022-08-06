Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Friendship Day 2022: A day to commemorate friends, Friendship Day is celebrated around the world every year around August. As such, people usually enjoy spending the day with their friends, gifting each other cards and wrist bands to mark their association, going out for a friendly date, watching a movie, etc.

Annually, the first Sunday of the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year, it falls on August 7. Interestingly, while the United Nations declared July 30 as International Friendship Day this year, India will continue to celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

The day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay by Joyce Clyde Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards. Over the years, Hallmark cards made the day popular.

In 1998, in the honour of Friendship Day, Nane Annan named ‘Winnie the Pooh’ — the friendly bear seen with Christopher Robin — as the world’s ambassador of friendship at the United Nations.

It is also said that the idea of a ‘Global Friendship Day’ was conceived on July 20, 1958 by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho when he was having dinner with a few friends in Puerto Pinasco, a town in Paraguay.

At that time, the ‘World Friendship Crusade’ was born, which is a foundation that promotes fellowship among all human beings, regardless of their race, colour, religion, etc. July 30 was celebrated as Friendship Day in Paraguay every year, which has now been adopted by several other countries.

The World Friendship Crusade requested United Nations to recognise July 30 as World Friendship Day. In 2011, the UN General Assembly decided to designate the day as International Day of Friendship, inviting all member states to observe it, too.

As mentioned earlier, India continues to celebrate it on the first Sunday of every August. Pop culture and Bollywood references has made the day extremely popular among the youth. On this day, they exchange presents and also allow their pals to write messages on their clothes. As such, they wear white.

It is a also common for youngsters to flaunt their friendship bands, as the more they have on their wrist, the more popular, loved and wanted they feel.

