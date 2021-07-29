Friendship Day 2021 Date: When is Friendship Day in India in 2021?

Friendship Day 2021 Date: It is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Friendship Day 2021 Date: Friendship is the most valuable thing in life and to mark the importance of this beautiful relationship, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August.

This much-awaited occasion will be celebrated on August 1 in India this year. Friendship Day is celebrated in several countries around the world. It is a day to celebrate the role close friends play in our lives, and how they shape us as people.

This day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. However, it is known to have originated in 1930 from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall.

The United Nations finally declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. However, India celebrates the day on the first Sunday of the month of August.

In 1998, Nane Annan, the wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global ambassador of Friendship at the UN. And in the year 2011, at the UN’s 65th session, July 30 was designated as International Friendship Day.

People usually celebrate Friendship Day by tying a friendship band on each other’s wrists. It is treated as a promise to be each other’s best friends forever (BFFs).

On this day, friends enjoy each other’s company and go out to have a good time. They even send greetings to each other and exchange gifts and flowers. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing norms and other precautions have to be taken care of this time.

Friendships Day is also celebrated very actively on social networking sites these days. Friends wish each other or share heartfelt posts or stories about one another. Some people even celebrate this day with their parents or life partner.

This Friendship Day, make sure you wish all your close friends and make them feel special!

