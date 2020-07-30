Friendship Day 2020 Gifts Ideas: Thoughtful gifts to make friends feel special

How are you celebrating friendship day? (Photo: Getty) How are you celebrating friendship day? (Photo: Getty)

Friendship Day 2020 Gifts Ideas: There’s nothing more special than a friendship which has stood the test of time. Your friends have been by your side through thick and thin, ensuring you always get the best of things and are forever happy. While the love for a friend can be difficult to express in words, there is nothing like gifts which can bring a wide smile on their faces. So on the occasion of Friendship Day, remind them of how much their presence means to you in your life and that, whether you stay miles apart or just next door, your friendship is special and will only grow in the years to come.

In case you are looking for the perfect gift for your friend, we have curated a list you can choose from. We are sure it will swell their hearts with joy!

This ultra-thin laptop is the perfect gift option for your friend. This ultra-thin laptop is the perfect gift option for your friend.

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, this laptop is perfect to gift your friend who is working from home. This sleek gadget is also ideal for gaming and photo editing. This laptop is available in 3 colour options – pink, white and black.

Starting price: Rs 89,990

Available at: https://www.in.msi.com/

Gift your friend an exotic beauty range by Bare Anatomy Gift your friend an exotic beauty range by Bare Anatomy

Gift your friend a skincare range that is infused with botanical extracts. Uniquely personalised as per the needs of the customer, make your friend feel on top of this world with this stunning body care range.

Price Rs 2750

Available at: http://www.bareanatomy.com

How about gifting them some accessories? How about gifting them some accessories?

If your friend loves earrings, this is the perfect pair to gift them. This versatile piece of jewellery which comes with stones and tassles is perfect for those WFH calls too.

Price: Rs 1650

Available at: https://www.houseofindya.com/

If your friend is a makeup aficionado, look no further. If your friend is a makeup aficionado, look no further.

This double-duty makeup palette, which has long-lasting colours, comes with an in-box how-to-apply instructions. It has both matte and shimmer shades which will help you create any look you want.

Price: Rs 999

Available at: https://in.oriflame.com/products/product?code=38815

This watch is perfect to gift your friends This watch is perfect to gift your friends The watch features a 0.96 inches LED colour HD display and works great for tracking all your fitness activities, right from blood pressure to running and walking. Not only that, it is also waterproof. Price: Rs. 2,399/ Available at: https://hammeronline.in/collections/fitness-band/products/hammer-fit-pro-smart-fitness-tracker The facial care products by Forest Essential are great! The facial care products by Forest Essential are great! If your friend is eagerly waiting to indulge in Ayurveda skincare, this is the perfect gift! Price: Rs 2475 Available at: https://www.forestessentialsindia.com/ Paul Adams Orion side bag looks gorgeous! Paul Adams Orion side bag looks gorgeous! If your friend loves bags, this bag which features an original Indian artwork is a classic option. Price: Rs 7000 onwards Available at: https://www.pauladamsworld.com/ Adidas ZX 2K BOOST is for all those runner friends Adidas ZX 2K BOOST is for all those runner friends How about some comfortable shoes for your friend who wants to workout or go for a run every evening? We are sure they will love this pair of sleek shoes. Price: Rs 13,999 Available at: shop.adidas.co.in Philips TAUT102BK TWS Earbuds are for those who love music The TAUT102BK TWS earbuds are sleek and offer an amazing sound experience. If your friend loves listening to music, this is the perfect gift for him and her. It is compact in design and has up to 12 hours playtime. Price: Rs 5,999 Available at: Amazon and Flipkart Shop from Payal Khandwala’s latest collection Shop from Payal Khandwala’s latest collection You can select from a wide range of breezy crop tops, jumpsuits and capes meant not just for a festive celebration but also lazy days at home or work from home calls. Price on request

Available at: https://payalkhandwala.shop/collections For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

