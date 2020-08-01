Friendship Day 2020: Date, history, and significance of the day

Friendship Day 2020: Regardless of when it is actually celebrated, friends honour friends around the world, and celebrate their kinship. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Friendship Day 2020: Regardless of when it is actually celebrated, friends honour friends around the world, and celebrate their kinship. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Friendship Day 2020: We are instantly transported back to our childhood, when we hear or read up anything about ‘Friendship Day’. This annual celebration takes place year after year, on the first Sunday of August in India, and as the name suggests, it is a day which honours friendships, and the people in our life with whom we are not related by blood. This year, it will be celebrated on August 2.

It is said that the day was first proposed in 1958 in Paraguay as “International Friendship Day”. Back then, it was all about exchanging greeting cards. In India, for as long as we have known, the day has been commemorated by the exchange of friendship bands, made popular by many films and the overall pop culture. Today, it is largely a social media celebration. While until last year people could meet with their friends, this year will be a digital celebration because of the pandemic.

It should be noted that the celebrations happen on different dates in different countries. In 1958, it was proposed for July 30 by the ‘World Friendship Crusade’ — an international civil organization founded by Dr Ramón Artemio Bracho in Paraguay. The General Assembly of the United Nations is believed to have declared the date as official, in 2011.

ALSO READ | Friendship Day 2020 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2020?

Friendship Day was first thought about by one Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards in 1930. The day, though promoted by the Greeting Card National Association in the 1920s, was met with much resistance by the consumers, since they thought of it as too much of a commercial gimmick.

Regardless of when it is actually celebrated, friends honour friends around the world, and celebrate their kinship. Gifts are exchanged, but most importantly, the day is about kindness, sharing good vibes and spreading love. This year, if you are not with your friend, call them up, tell them how much they are loved, and promise to meet again when things go back to being normal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd