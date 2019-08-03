Friendship Day 2019: How is Friendship Day celebrated?

Friendship Day 2019: One might meet their friends every day, but it is only fair to set aside a day to celebrate this precious bond. Greeting cards, for long, have commercialised the day. On Friendship Day, scores of greeting cards are available in the market, each adorned with lovely designs and containing heartfelt wishes. Every year the first Sunday in the month of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. This year it falls on August 4.

This unique bond has often been portrayed and celebrated in films and immortalised by actors. Films like Sholay, Yaraana and Amar Akbar Anthony present tender, compelling stories of friendship and remain relevant owing to how the warmth of the bond never ceases to be endearing.

The day is quite popular in metro cities. In fact, its effect can be witnessed even in the II-tier cities. In several cities, people commemorate this day by meeting each other and exchanging gifts and pleasantries. Several places offer discounts and even sell Friendship Day customised gift boxes, consisting of bracelets, bands and jewellery items. It is also a common practice to gift flowers.

Many clubs and restaurants also dole out offers and discounts. They are frequented by people to spend time with their friends as well as to enhance the celebratory mood of the day.

Where are you heading out with your BFFs this year?