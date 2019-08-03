Friendship Day 2019: History, significance and facts behind celebrating Friendship day

Friendship Day 2019: The bond of friendship is special and holds a significant place in everyone’s life. It is a relationship that gradually develops over a period of time during which people share their happiness and sorrows with each other and also spend time together. Every year, on the first Sunday of August most people across the world come together to celebrate this day. This year, it will be celebrated on August 4.

Friendship day celebrations actually take place on different dates across different countries. In Ohio, Friendship Day is usually celebrated on April 8. After the World Friendship Crusade proposed July 30, 1958 as the first Friendship Day, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared this date as the official day of celebrations. But nowadays, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August, including in India and the US.

Interestingly, the first International Friendship Day was proposed in 1958 in Paraguay. Friendship day was originated by the founder of Hallmark cards, Joyce Hall, on August 2, 1930. Before that, this special occasion was promoted through greeting cards, but later on, people realised it was a scheme to increase consumerism. Following the success of the day in US, Nane Annan, the wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN in 1998.

You can celebrate the day even if you do not have close friends. A lot of people are living life on their own terms, without a best friend or BFF and it’s pretty normal. So, if you’re one those people, remember not to judge yourself as it’s not a life crisis.