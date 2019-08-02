Friendship Day 2019 Gifts Ideas: Make your friends feel special with these cool gifts

Friendship Day 2019 Gifts Ideas: Friends play a very important role in one’s life and their mere presence, whether close or afar is enough to make one feel secure. Travel companions, childhood buddies, school friends, college friends, work friends, party friends or even gym friends — they can be categorised under any group, but the special bond you feel with them remains life-long. After all, friends are the family we choose and hence it is only fair to celebrate the bond with them with much fanfare.

To mark the little and big moments and pay ode to Friendship — the “ship that doesn’t sink”, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This year, it falls on August 4.

To make your friends feel special, we have curated a list of gifts that you can gift them this year.

Luxury watches

Watches make an important addition to one’s look, and have become a preferred accessory choice these days. From a smart formal watch to a funky casual one — they are available in a variety of colours, designs and styles. So how about opting for a similar watch and twinning with your best friend this Sunday? You can consider a stylish pick available for both men and women and have a lovely ‘time’.

Available at Puma’s Reset Watch Collection

Cost: Rs 7,495

Home decor

If unique gifts are your thing, you can opt for a quirky gift for your friend’s abode. From bloom tray to gold leaf candle stand, there are various designs that can add a personalised touch to their homes.

Available at Leela The Store

Cost: Rs 1,000 onward

Customised gifts

From freshly handpicked flowers and bouquets, delicious cakes, handmade chocolates to plants and other heart-warming gifts, make your friend feel much loved and appreciated with these gifts.

Available at FlowerAura

Cost: Different ranges for different products

Bracelets

If you plan to give gifts that would last a lifetime, why not give them bracelets? Take things up a notch with designs that do not only look pretty but also stand out.

Available at Snapdeal.com/satyam-kraft-multi-layered-adjustable bracelets

Cost: Offered price: Rs 299

Actual price: Rs 1,200

Combo t-shirts

Twinning is in, and flaunting a similar of t-shirt with your best buddy is an awesome idea! So get you hands on one and flaunt your love for each other.

Available at BonOrganik

Cost: Rs 437 onward

Greeting cards

A card is something that your friends can save and keep with them forever. Think of some special moments you have shared with them and write it down in the card; adding to the memories.

Available at Flipkart

Cost: Rs 299

Indoor plant

Plants add an element of freshness to one’s surrounding. So add some positivity and freshness to your friend’s workspace by gifting them a tiny plant pot. Bamboo, which is considered to bring positive energy, will make for a good choice.

Available at Snapdeal.com

Cost: Offered price: Rs 199

Actual price: Rs 599

So, what are you planning to gift your friend this time around? Share your thoughts with us