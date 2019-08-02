Friendship Day 2019 Date: When is Friendship Day in India?

Friendship Day 2019 Date in India: ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’; we have often heard this phrase which describes friendship, considered as a priceless bond between two people. Every year, the first Sunday in the month of August is observed as Friendship Day to celebrate this bond. This year, it falls on August 4.

While the idea of Friendship Day was first proposed in 1958, it was initially only celebrated in the USA. But soon, many countries started celebrating it after it became a huge success there. In 1998, The United Nations, in an adorable gesture, named Winnie the Pooh as World’s Ambassador of Friendship. The General Assembly of the United Nations also declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day on April 27, 2011. However many countries, like India, celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

Every year, friends commemorate the day by exchanging gifts, greeting cards and going out for a get together. Several restaurants, eateries and public spaces also, in their own way, celebrate this day by offering special discounts. There is also a common practice of exchanging friendship bands among friends, as a token of their friendship.

While we do celebrate the togetherness on other days too, isn’t it important to remember friends and have a day dedicated to them?