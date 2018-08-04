Friendship Day 2018: How is Friendship Day Celebrated?

Friendship Day 2018: What are your plans for the day with your buddies? (Source: File Photo) Friendship Day 2018: What are your plans for the day with your buddies? (Source: File Photo)

Not that friendship needs a day to celebrate the bond that two people share, but the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day every year. While greeting card companies have commercialised the day, it is commonly celebrated to mark the sentiment of friendship. Many Bollywood movies have beautifully portrayed the bond in films — right from Sholay and Yaraana and Amar Akbar Anthony — featuring megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Amjad Khan. In the early ’90s, movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dostana and Dil Chahta Hai brought the feeling alive on celluloid.

ALSO READ | Friendship Day 2018: ‘Little Women’ to ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’, 5 beautiful books on female friendships

Friendship Day is quite popular in metro cities and now the trend has reached even the II tier cities. On this day friends meet each other and exchange greetings cards or gifts. Apart from that people also exchange pink and yellow roses as these roses are popular as Friendship Day flowers. Also, gift boxes and a lot of frenzy bands, bracelets and other personalised jewellery items are bought to honour the occasion. The market and online portals are filled with bracelets, lockets, pendants and other accessories in order to express feelings towards your beloved friend.

ALSO READ | Friendship Day 2018: Hang out with your BFFs at these spots in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata

On this day, several restaurants, clubs, bars and other such places put out special discounts and offers to enhance the celebratory mood of the day. People visit these places to spend some quality time with their friends and celebrate this special day with great fanfare. So, where are you heading out with your BFFs this year?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd