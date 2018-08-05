For Foodies, fitness freaks, bookworms: Here is a list of places in your city to meet like-minded people

Happy friendship day 2018: Places to meet like-minded people. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Happy friendship day 2018: Places to meet like-minded people. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With most of us looking for like-minded people to engage in stimulating conversations and exchange ideas, it is not easy to come across someone who shares our tastes and interests. However, your search can be narrowed down by these places in your city where you can socialise with people who share similar interests as you. From fitness freaks, foodies, travel lovers to bookworms, here is a list of all the places in your city.

Delhi BYOB (Bring your own book)

To enter this club, there is only one rule: Bring a book you have read. One might find themselves sponsoring snacks for the meeting if the condition is not met. Started by Nidhi Srivastava, this club can be a great place for bookworms who love discussing books and don’t mind bartering them either. After a successful run in Delhi, they have also started clubs in Bangalore, Mumbai and Kochi.

Novel Ideas

Do you enjoy a stimulating debate? Novel Ideas, started by Sunil Sharma, an investment banker, is one such place where members bat ideas off each other on books, politics, religion and what not. They get together on alternate Saturdays from 4-6 pm at bookshops, coffee places around M.G. Road area in Gurugram.

The Reading Club

The Reading Club is a women-only club which was started by artist Aqui Thami in Mumbai. It focuses on discussing women-centric books.

Discussing the books they have read helps them to relate to the characters and gives them a comfortable space to open up about their own personal experiences.

Reading Caterpillar

Reading Caterpillar doubles up as a library and book club for children which encourages them to inculcate reading habit. Founded by Rabani Garg, a Delhi-based mother, for her children and their friends in 2009, the library houses around 7000 books now. It is located at Nizamuddin West and is open on Mon-Fri from 10:30-6:30.

For Fitness Freaks

If you’re tired of sitting at home and swiping on Tinder, there’s a more active way to scout friends or prospective partner. Sign up for a session at Happy Bootcamps, where members meet at 7 am on the vast green stretches of Mayo Road, Maidan, Kolkata. The Bootcamp is held at Dalhousie Athletic Club and is free of cost.

Outdoor Fitness Boot Camp

Held at the Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi, Krish Fitness Academy organises marathon training sessions, sports conditioning and metabolic conditioning along with boot camps. This super effective and interesting session can be a good place to find a like-minded friend to exchange fitness tips.

ALSO READ | Happy Friendship Day: Lesser-known friendships of Bollywood

For Travellers

TravelTroovel

Started in 2016, TravelTroovel aims to reconnect people with their hobbies and help them cultivate new ones through a variety of shared experiences.

Here, people not only spend time with their hobbies but also get to network with like-minded people, make new friends, de-stress, refresh themselves and share a few jokes.

WOW Club

Women on Wanderlust is an all-women travel club that organises trips for them all over the world. On WOW’s women-only tours, single travellers can share a room and avoid paying the dreaded ‘single supplement’ – anywhere from 50 to 70% more than the cost of twin-share rates. They also save a great deal of time by letting the Club make all the travel arrangements.

Delhi Travel Club

If you’re looking for travel partners or want to join a group of travellers for your next trip, then look no further than Delhi Travel Club. It also provides a platform where solo travellers can interact with fellow travellers and exchange tips and share experiences.

For Food lovers

Delhi Coffee Lovers Meetup

Well, what better way to connect with people than over a cup of hot coffee? Members of Delhi Coffee Lovers Meetup get together on Sunday afternoons to engage in stimulating conversation.

Mumbai Diners Club

This twenty thousand-strong group gives out information about the best places to eat, dine or hang out in the city. It also serves as a place for sharing recommendations, food critiques and, sometimes, recipes. This group ensures the gastronomical quotient of its members always remains high.

Bangalore Foodies Club

Started in November 2012, this group shares authentic recipes and photos and is also an informative place to hang out for restaurant owners and F&B vendors.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd