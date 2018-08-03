Friendship Day 2018 Date: When is Friendship Day celebrated in India?

Friendship Day 2018 Date: In India, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. (Source: File Photo) Friendship Day 2018 Date: In India, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day. (Source: File Photo)

Friendship Day 2018 Date in India: Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August. This year it falls on August 4. As the name suggests, the day celebrates friendship and the bonds we create along the way. First proposed in Paraguay in 1958, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as the official International Friendship Day on April 27, 2011. But many countries, like India, celebrate it on the first Sunday of August.

It all started when Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark cards proposed the celebrations in 1930. Before this, only greeting cards promoted the day and it was seen more as a gimmick. However, Nane Annan, the wife of UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared the adorable bear Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN in 1998.

Every year, friends commemorate the day by exchanging gifts, greeting cards and going out for a get-together. Several restaurants, eateries and public spaces also, in their own way, celebrate this day and ensure that it is remembered by those who visit. There is also a common practice of exchanging bands among friends, as a token of their friendship.

Freindship Day is for friends, those who stood by you when nobody did, and for those who had your back even in all the adverse situations. While we do celebrate the togetherness on other days too, isn’t it important to remember friends and have a dedicated to them?

