‘Street or online shopping, soulmate or winning the lottery?’: Sara Ali Khan reveals her favourites in fun video

Sara Ali Khan is, undoubtedly, one of the most loved Bollywood stars, owing to her carefree and candid nature. From sharing BTS moments from her shoots to giving sneak peeks of her trips with friends and family, the actor keeps her fans updated with all the happenings in her life.

And now, Sara has uploaded a fun new video, where she can be seen playing ‘How well do you know me?’ with her team.

“Watch Sara beam

Chilling with the dream team

This is my scheme

To see who knows me to the extreme

Some answers are trickier than they seem,” she captioned the post.

Finding a soulmate or winning the lottery — what would Sara prefer? I choose the latter, the 26-year-old said. She prefers coffee over hot chocolate because her work requires her to look presentable, she revealed further.

Unravelling her foodie side with a bunch of videos where she can be seen gorging on delicious food, she said, “I prefer food over friends.”

On being asked if she is a text person or a call person, the Atrangi Re star revealed that she prefers texts.

Sara, who is a self-confessed lover of local street shopping, said that she would opt for shopping at Manish Market over online shopping.

“I prefer nights,” she said, divulging that she is a night-owl.

The stunning actor, who can be seen rocking varied hairdos, prefers wavy hair over a sleek straight hairstyle. Additionally, she loves the colour white more than nude.

Swimming or running? Sara prefers to swim. Also, she loves trekking in the mountains.

