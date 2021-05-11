‘Friends are very anxious’: Manish Malhotra on the impact of COVID-related news

COVID-19 has not just posed a threat to our physical health, it is also having a serious impact on our mental health. Since the onset of the pandemic, a considerable increase in mental health problems has been recorded, including COVID-induced anxiety.

In the wake of this, experts have time and again cautioned against over-consumption of COVID-related news coming from all corners as it can add to stress and negativity. Speaking about the issue, fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to speak about how such “sad news” has been impacting his friends.

The 54-year-old, who also recovered from COVID recently, said in a video, “We are reading all kinds of news which is so sad and very scary, there is also a lot of news which creates a lot more anxiety. I have friends who are very very anxious, who are getting more and more depressed with everything that is happening.”

Manish emphasised “it is time for us to take charge” to spread the right information and support each other. “Me and my team are using our social media platforms to do it, helping our friends, all of it…”

He said, “I think it is so important for all of us to take care of each other, speak to our friends, sometimes keep them in a lighter mood, joke, listen to music, watch movies, try to catch some sleep, have a lot of water, walk a bit and keep a positive mind.”

“So I request everybody to not really just keep forwarding messages or news which sometimes is not even true or exaggerated but…pass on some positive, happy messages to each other.”