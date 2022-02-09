Here’s what you can do if your hands feel rough and dry from overwashing

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, frequent handwashing has become the norm. While it is essential to wash hands to keep the virus away, overwashing can often lead to rough and dry hands. If you too are experiencing the same, we’ve got you covered!

Also Read | Five reasons you must invest in a good hand cream

Macrobiotic nutritionist Shonali Sabherwal shares a basic hand care routine that will make sure your hands always feel soft and supple.

“As frequent handwashing and using sanitisers is our new normal, it has become important to take extra care of your hands,” she said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here’s what she includes.

“For starters, I use a lot of oil on my skin. So first thing in the morning, I use oil,” she said while mentioning that she does wash her hands whenever she comes home from outside and follows all Covid precautionary measures. “But when at home, I do not over do the hand washing,” she added.

*Moisturise: twice a day.

*Use sunscreen: when I use it on my face, which is twice a day.

*Exfoliate: Once a month with a good scrub.

*Wear gloves when using solvents that are not kosher: “By this, I mean keep them away from any chemicals in items like household cleaners,” she said.

*Use face mask one the hands, once a month.

What’s your hand care routine?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!