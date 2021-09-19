scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 19, 2021
French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

He said the feat followed four years of practice, not to mention overcoming his childhood fear of heights

By: Reuters | Paris |
September 19, 2021 6:20:31 pm
French slackliner, Eiffel Tower performance, Nathan Paulin, Nathan Paulin performance, Nathan Paulin in Paris, indian express newsFrench acrobat Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and the Theatre National de Chaillot as part of events around France for National Heritage Day. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Slackliner Nathan Paulin drew applause from a watching crowd in Paris as he completed a 600-metre crossing on Saturday from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the river Seine.

Paulin, 27, moved along the slackline suspended 70 metres above the ground, at one point sitting and lying on the rope before arriving at the Chaillot Theatre at the end of the half hour performance.

“It’s really beautiful starting from the Eiffel Tower,” he said. “During the performance, I really didn’t feel it, I really didn’t have a fear of heights.”

Paulin said Saturday’s feat followed four years of practice, not to mention overcoming his childhood fear of heights.

In 2019, the Frenchman conducted a 150-metre-high, 510-metre-long slackline walk between two skyscrapers at Paris’ La Defense business district.

