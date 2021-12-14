Freida Pinto talks about her postpartum journey, calls it a ‘wild ride’

Motherhood is an exciting journey, but nothing can really prepare a first-time mother for what to expect after delivery. The postpartum journey can look different for different mothers. While some may have help, others may not. Emotional and mental state of being can also differ from one mom to another.

Freida Pinto has opened up about her difficult postpartum journey since welcoming baby boy Rumi-Ray earlier this year. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote that the postpartum journey “has been one of the most intense and wild rides [she] have ever been on”.

“It felt like the months being pregnant and even childbirth were little appetizers to this grand main course. Preparation was so key to this life altering phase of mothering and I feel so proud, relieved and blessed to have walked into it with knowledge, research and support. But what does it really mean to be postpartum ‘prepared’.”

The Slumdog Millionaire star listed some of the things she experienced since becoming a mother: “It certainly doesn’t mean you won’t feel sad, lonely, frustrated and helpless at times. Or that you will be wonderfully rested and have no sleep deprivation. Or that you won’t snap at your well intentioned partner and break down in tears. Or that your nipples won’t be sore and that for some of us our toes will curl every time our little baby birds open up their sweet mouths to latch. Or that you will never doubt your milk supply or for some, be worried about being judged for choosing the formula route.

“Or that your vagina and the rest of your ladyparts will look and feel exactly the same again as before. Or that your energy levels will always match the nonstop effort you have to put into nourishing that little life.”

The 37-year-old said the “preparedness is more so to know how best to tackle all of this and to not feel abandoned by a health care system that focuses so much on your pregnancy and birth and somehow disappears when you are most vulnerable and in the most challenging phase of your life”.

“To know that every mama will have a different journey but everyone of us will have some hill to climb. And that most importantly it REALLY DOES GET BETTER and we learn so much about ourselves and gosh we can truly acknowledge and celebrate the goddesses that we are!” the actor captioned an image in which she was seen cradling her baby, whose head is visible, while staring into the camera and looking a tad tired.

Pinto wrote that she hopes to “normalise conversations about the challenges and changes brought on during the postpartum period”.

While new mothers around the world are easily called out and shamed, the actor wants for them to be “understood, accepted and not shamed”. “My mission is to make this sacred period less about the suffering and more about acceptance, self love and growth. And to bring some much required peace to this healing period. 🙏”

