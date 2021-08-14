65% Indians choose freedom over money, reveals survey

Ahead of Independence Day 2021, a survey has found that 39 per cent of Indian millennials find financial freedom to be the most liberating.

Popular dating app OkCupid conducted the survey to understand what Indian millennials “feel about freedom, how they choose to express it and its importance in their lives”.

The survey found that 65 per cent Indians on the dating app preferred freedom over money while 35 per cent chose money. Among the users, 30 per cent found travel to be most liberating, followed by sexuality (22 per cent), and art (nine per cent).

Besides, 73 per cent users agreed that they are independent individuals who speak, think and support themselves on their own.

With regard to relationships, 68 per cent users said they strongly believed in allowing their partners freedom. About 73 per cent said they wanted independent bank accounts to enjoy financial freedom in the relationship. Compared to this, 27 per cent users said they would not mind having a joint bank account with their partner.

The survey also asked users about the importance of freedom of religion and the press. On the dating app, 90 per cent of the users felt that freedom of the press is important. And 76 per cent users said there should be laws to protect freedom of religion.

Between freedom and safety, 58 per cent users chose freedom while 42 per cent opted for the latter. And 34 per cent users said their identity is “completely independent” of their heritage while 25 per cent said their ethnicity “plays a crucial part” in who they are.

“Millennial Indians see freedom whether national or personal as the right to express freely. This extends into the sphere of relationships with concepts around how to “behave” in a relationship and outdated ideas of control being challenged. Nuances like this inform compatibility and become that much more important in a quest for love,” Sitara Menon, senior marketing manager, OkCupid, said in a statement.