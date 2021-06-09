Four ways in which your smartphone has been harming your skin

If you wind up getting rashes on the sides of your cheeks, there is a high chance that you are having an allergic reaction to your phone. (Photo: Pixabay)

In the pandemic, our dependency on gadgets has increased, making us spend long hours in front of the computer screen daily. The other bad habit that we have taken up is being on our phone constantly — from the moment we wake up to right before we go to bed. With not having to go out anywhere or meeting anyone, the phone has become our companion in keeping us socially updated.

But excessive usage of smartphones is detrimental for health, especially for the health of the skin. Increased exposure can cause a slew of problems like headaches, neck pains, eyesight issues, besides issues of the skin like acne, wrinkles, and others.

Soumali Adhikary, a beauty and lifestyle content creator shares with indianexpress.com some common skin problems caused by excessive use of smartphones and how we can prevent them.

Acne: Each inch of your phone has germs, making it possibly the most unsanitary thing you interact with consistently. Every time you make a call, these germs move onto your face and can prompt an outbreak of skin inflammation.

Solution: Clean your phone every day with antibacterial wipes and make sure to clean it immediately after getting it back from another person who may have used it.

Allergies: If you wind up getting rashes on the sides of your cheeks, there is a high chance that you are having an allergic reaction to your phone. Not all, but most phones contain nickel and chromium in their casings that can cause allergic contact dermatitis.

Solution: The ideal method to manage this is to encase your mobile phone in a plastic case or cover it with a protective guard.

Premature wrinkles: Continuously gazing and squinting at the screen can prompt wrinkles around the eyes, and give you tech-neck. Vertical wrinkles can appear between the brows.

Solution: Experts suggest you hold your phone at the eye-level. Use eye creams with a cooling effect, skin firming creams to support versatility and for the creation of collagen.

Phone light: The phone’s blue light penetrates deeper into your skin as compared to UVA/UVB light. In simple words, using a phone continually for three hours can cause your skin as much harm as one hour of sun exposure, without sun protection. It can make your skin tan and give you several other skin problems.

Solution: The simple trick to avoid blue light pigmentation is to change your habit of using a mobile phone continually. You can switch to dark/night mode as well as turn down the brightness of your phone.

