Four ways in which you can create your own meditation corner at home

The pandemic has riddled people with anxiety and stress. It has also opened up a conversation around mental health.

People, today, want to lead a more meaningful life, and practising mindfulness and meditation is a step in that direction.

According to Keyur Zaveri, the senior director of design at Furlenco, it is essential to set up the perfect corner for meditation in your house, especially since stepping out is not really the safe thing to do yet.

He shares with indianexpress.com some ways to help you create your own peaceful meditation area at home, where you can set aside some time for yourself every day. Read on.

1. Choose your spot

Pick an area in your house which is away from ambient noise or disturbances from other appliances, such as your TV or workstation. You can dedicate a whole room to this, or select a cosy corner where you can sit or lie down with ease.

2. Create a vibe

Get rid of any mess that’s currently in your spot. Creating a personal vibe for your meditation spot helps you distinguish this area as yours and yours alone. Once you start practising this, it becomes easier for you to maintain the sanctity of the space.

A sleek diwan, with ample in-built storage and a display unit that you can adorn with plants, books, and other decor elements, is one such piece of furniture ideal for this setup. Get it on rent and this experience of setting up the space becomes even more stress-free. All you have to do is pick the ideal product, pay a nominal rent, and use it for as long as you want.

3. Make it comfortable

Certain elements add a special touch to your chosen corner and remind you what purpose it serves. Add comfortable cushions and rugs for you to sit or lie down when practising breathing exercises. You can either roll up the rug and tuck it away with the cushions once you’re done, or leave the arrangement as is. A compact sofa-cum bed could be a perfect solution to do so while enjoying the flexibility to move things around. Use it anyway it works for you — as a bed, a sofa, or just floor seating.

4. Include sounds and fragrances

The most tried and tested method of practising mindfulness is to become aware of the sights, smells and sounds in your immediate surroundings. You can add potted plants, dreamcatchers, crystals, beads, or even calming artwork if it helps make the space more inviting. Light a few scented candles and play soothing music while you meditate. Listening to the sounds of nature, such as running water or birds chirping, may also help.

