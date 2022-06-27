These four skincare products are not worth the hype, says an expert: Find out what they are

Skincare is a process of trying out different things and then figuring out what works best for you, based on your skin type and texture. And while there are many products out there that may genuinely benefit you, there are some that do not yield results, or may, in fact, have a negative impact on the skin.

Dr Aarthi, a consultant dermatologist, dermato-surgeon and aesthetic dermatologist took to Instagram to list some of these products, explaining in a video that four much-hyped skincare items are not as effective as they are made out to be. These include activated charcoal, acne wipes, facial scrubs and topical tranexamic acid.

1. Activated charcoal

According to the expert, activated charcoal helps clean the skin by removing oil, debris and dead skin cells from the surface. “It can also temporarily shrink the look of pores for smoother-looking skin,” she explained in the caption, adding that your skin can actually get worse after you use charcoal products.

“Some masks and face washes can cause dryness and hyperpigmentation. Your acne can also return with a vengeance.”

2. Acne wipes

Dr Aarthi said these are a big no-no, because “some wipes can create rash and even pustules in the skin that can look like acne, but are really an irritant reaction to some of the chemicals in the wipes. Avoid wipes especially when you are on some treatment with actives or lasers”.

3. Scrubs

Scrubs can alter the pH of the skin and if overdone, can lead to acute irritation and irritant-contact dermatitis and pustular acne, the expert said.

4. Topical tranexamic acid

“I love oral tranexamic acid, they work wonders for pigmentation. While topical creams were over-hyped, I did not see a huge difference,” she concluded.

You can, however, use these products for yourself to see if they work for you. If they cause any irritation, consult your dermatologist.

