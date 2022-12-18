Four-legged divas dazzle the red carpet at Delhi’s pet fest; see pics

While red carpets are often associated with the glam-wham of the celebrities and the blinding lights upon them, a certain red carpet event in Delhi left the audience in awe, nay, ‘paw’ of the guests walking on it.

Returning after a gap of three years, pet parents turned up in a fashion show with their pets dressed at their fashionable best at Delhi’s Pet Festival held at the NSIC Okhla grounds. The fashion show, open for pets of all ages, offered the title of the most fashionable pet based on the costume, walk and grooming of the pet.

A pet dog waits its turn to take part in the fashion show at NSIC Okhla grounds on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A pet dog waits its turn to take part in the fashion show at NSIC Okhla grounds on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

And, if a pet parent or a prospective pet parent is unsure regarding the grooming of his/her four-legged child, then there’s a solution to that as well. Andrea Cyrill Khurana, a pet-grooming expert, conducted interactive and demonstrative sessions on pet hygiene “to showcase and teach the necessary skills involved in pet grooming”.

In addition, the festival offered an array of events, one of them being a special demonstration organised by the Delhi Police dog squad. The event demonstrated the ways in which they are trained in detecting explosives, following commands and even in combat.

The festival also had an ‘agility ring’ where the pets could go through several hurdles and run through tunnels. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The festival also had an ‘agility ring’ where the pets could go through several hurdles and run through tunnels. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

A special part of the festival sported an ‘agility ring’ where the pets could go through a myriad of hurdles, run through tunnels and glide through weave poles.

Apart from the aforementioned events, like every other occasion in our country, the festival was made complete with food stalls to satiate the taste buds of the pets and their parents alike.

The festival was started in 2014 by Akshaya Gupta when he realised that in India, there was a community and festival celebrating every interest except ‘pet parenting’. Starting the first editions of the festival with few sponsors and only 200-300 dogs who would come for fashion shows, the project saw his wife Aashna Jain join in, in 2016; it now gets over 20,000 visitors every year.

Advertisement

The festival returned to the national capital after three years. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The festival returned to the national capital after three years. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

“It’s our passion project, but ironically, we’re not pet parents ourselves,” Gupta told this outlet. “So it’s our only chance to be around other pets.”

Also Read | This video of a woman playing hide and seek with her dog is the cutest thing on the internet

The festival was held across an area of over three acres on December 17-18 from 11 am to 9 pm.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!