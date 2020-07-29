scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Top News

Did you know about the 4 different types of concealers?

Concealers are your best friends in disguise, but are you using the one which suits your skin type?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 8:50:58 pm
concealers, what are concealers, best type odf concealers, colour correcter concealer, concealer for dry skin, concealer for oily skin Which type of concealer do you use? (Photo: Getty)

Concealers do not need an introduction. Let’s just say they are the undisputed magic wands in our makeup vanity. From covering last-minute zits to blemishes, and also doubling up as an eyeshadow primer, there’s just so much concealers can do. However, while you might know how to apply concealer perfectly, did you know that there are at least 4 different types of concealers for varying skin types? Wondering what works best for your skin type? Take a look below.

Cream concealer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Le imperfezioni cutanee spesso sono, per tutte noi, un continuo tormento. Siamo stanche di vederci allo specchio con le occhiaie, tanti piccoli brufolini sparsi per il viso, macchie cutanee ed altre imperfezioni. Il migliore alleato allora diventa il correttore, spesso non incluso negli step della nostra make-up routine, ma che ci può anche aiutare a levigare ed uniformare il nostro incarnato. Il nostro motto diventa perciò “pelle raggiante e levigata sempre”. Con il “Soft Cream Concealer” (correttore coprente di Bell HYPOAllergenic), dalla texture leggera, siamo, però, al sicuro. Si uniforma perfettamente all’incarnato, mimetizza i rossori e le macchie cutanee, si fonde con gli altri prodotti senza creare stacchi ed aloni. Disponibile in quattro tonalità, abbinabili ai diversi incarnati: dal “Light Peach” (01) al “Vanilla” (02) fino a “Yellow Beige” (03) e al “Peach Beige” (04). La sua formula unica e cremosa non evidenzia le rughe e non secca la pelle.

A post shared by Bell HYPOAllergenic Italia (@bellhypoallergenic.it) on Jun 23, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

Cream concealer is thick in consistency, and has a medium to high buildable coverage. Usually available in small pots along with a flat concealer brush, it works best for normal to dry skin type. The best way to apply is to dab some on your fingertips, let it slightly melt (with the warmth of your fingers) and then pat it on your blemishes or under eyes for smooth coverage. Keep in mind that this type of concealer creases a lot, thus, it is good to set it with a setting or a compact powder.

Liquid concealer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KOSMETIK MURAH WONOGIRI SOLO (@windyastore.beauty) on Jul 18, 2020 at 5:23am PDT

It is likely that the first time you were introduced to a concealer, it was a liquid one. The most common type, liquid concealer works best for oily and normal skin types. It has a matte finish, which is why those with dry skin should avoid using it. However, if you still want to go ahead with it, we suggest applying a hydrating under eye cream.

READ| Basic make-up brushes you must have in your vanity kit

Stick concealer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHROMA Makeup Studio (@chromamakeupstudio) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:12am PDT

This kind is the easiest to work with, and is also travel-friendly. It is great for covering undereye darkness and redness as it is highly pigmented and is as thick as a creamy concealer. The best way to blend it is by using a damp beauty blender or a stippling brush. Dry skin type, this is the perfect concealer for you! However, oily skin type should steer clear of it because it won’t stay in place on your skin for a long time.

Balm concealer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Azam Creations (@girls_beauty_lushh) on Jul 16, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

Balm concealer has a thick texture and mostly comes as colour corrected palette consisting orange, pink, lavender, yellow and green tones. It is used under the foundation to cancel out or neutralize discolouration. Want to know the difference between colour correcting and concealing? Click here.

Make sure you aren’t making these rookie makeup mistakes with your concealer.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

isha ambani, isha ambani piramal photos, isha ambani sabyasachi, isha ambani lehenga, isha ambani sari photos, indian express, indian express news
A look at Isha Ambani and her awe-inspiring ethnic wardrobe

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 29: Latest News

Advertisement