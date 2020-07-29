Did you know about the 4 different types of concealers?

Concealers do not need an introduction. Let’s just say they are the undisputed magic wands in our makeup vanity. From covering last-minute zits to blemishes, and also doubling up as an eyeshadow primer, there’s just so much concealers can do. However, while you might know how to apply concealer perfectly, did you know that there are at least 4 different types of concealers for varying skin types? Wondering what works best for your skin type? Take a look below.
Cream concealer
Cream concealer is thick in consistency, and has a medium to high buildable coverage. Usually available in small pots along with a flat concealer brush, it works best for normal to dry skin type. The best way to apply is to dab some on your fingertips, let it slightly melt (with the warmth of your fingers) and then pat it on your blemishes or under eyes for smooth coverage. Keep in mind that this type of concealer creases a lot, thus, it is good to set it with a setting or a compact powder.
Liquid concealer
It is likely that the first time you were introduced to a concealer, it was a liquid one. The most common type, liquid concealer works best for oily and normal skin types. It has a matte finish, which is why those with dry skin should avoid using it. However, if you still want to go ahead with it, we suggest applying a hydrating under eye cream.
Stick concealer
This kind is the easiest to work with, and is also travel-friendly. It is great for covering undereye darkness and redness as it is highly pigmented and is as thick as a creamy concealer. The best way to blend it is by using a damp beauty blender or a stippling brush. Dry skin type, this is the perfect concealer for you! However, oily skin type should steer clear of it because it won’t stay in place on your skin for a long time.
Balm concealer
Balm concealer has a thick texture and mostly comes as colour corrected palette consisting orange, pink, lavender, yellow and green tones. It is used under the foundation to cancel out or neutralize discolouration. Want to know the difference between colour correcting and concealing? Click here.
