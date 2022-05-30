These four décor essentials are a must-stock before the rainy season

Before the weather changes and the summer heat gives way to pleasant monsoon season, arm yourself with knowledge about home décor . A spokesperson for Bonasila, a manufacturer of contemporary fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) planters, explains that rains can make it difficult for home décor enthusiasts to keep their houses neat and clean.

So what can be done to prepare in advance? According to them, it is important to have a few décor essentials handy ahead of the rainy season. Find out what they are.

1. Umbrella stand: Black umbrellas lying around the entrance area can spoil the décor and not leave a good first impression. Find a proper place for them by ordering an umbrella stand. It will not only hold the umbrella but also keep your floor dry.

2. Dirt trap mat: Imagine dirty mud stains all over your floor! When you step out in the rain and then return home, your floor gets mud stains unless you place a dirt trap mat at the door. These are not very good-looking and can even appear to be forced décor elements. Avoid that by ditching traditional mats and opting for more elegant options.

3. Scented candles: Storms and floods lead to power failure, so keep scented candles handy. These aroma-scented candles can lighten your mood. The sweet smell can fight the musty and moldy monsoon smell. Scented candles also make for interesting décor elements. You can place them on the centre table in a stylish tray with stones and marble pebbles.

4. Planters: If you are a plant lover, you will know that monsoon is the perfect time to grow plants. They can add beauty to your corners when planted in designer planters. It can make the balcony look pleasing and appealing. Colourful planters are a hit.

You can add a pop of green to your workstation, for instance. Colourful planters will add brightness to the grey and dull weather.

