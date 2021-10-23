Former Miss America Marilyn Van Derbur is auctioning off her crown; here’s why

Former Miss America Marilyn Van Derbur is all set to auction off her prestigious crown after nearly six decades.

Van Derbur won the crown in 1958, which is currently being sold by Heritage Auctions to raise money for teachers in Colorado.

This is the first time that a Miss America crown has ever been auctioned. The bidding starts at $20,000, reported People.

Van Derbur reportedly said in a statement on the crown’s listing that she was compelled to sell her prize “because of the unexpected expenses needed for Covid protections.”

“It’s one of my most prized possessions. Anyone who knows a Miss America knows that a crown is the most special thing that she would personally own,” Van Derbur told The Washington Post.

The former pageant winner is also auctioning the matching “crown motif” bracelet she was presented at the pageant. Both the crown and the bracelet are made of the same material. According to the auction listing, it is the “only Miss America bracelet in existence.”

However, the items, could sell for as much as $40,000, according to David Talarico, owner of Schoppy’s jeweller in New Jersey, whose grandfather William Schoppy crafted them, says the People report.

