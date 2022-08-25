scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Monsoon alert: ‘Top 3 foods’ that can help prevent hair loss

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has the perfect solution(s); check them out here

hair fallFew foods may help prevent hair fall. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Monsoon not only affects the health, but also the skin and hair. This is why, during the monsoon, frizzy hair and hair fall become extremely common. But, no more.

That is because nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared some foods that will help prevent hair loss in the rainy season.

Methi dana: Rujuta suggested adding methi dana to warm coconut oil, allowing it to cool down, and then massaging the scalp with it. She advised to leave it overnight.

Also, it can be added to kadhi and can be eaten with khichdi for dinner. Alternatively, she suggested using it in tadka for veggies like pumpkin or to flavour raita. “Methi dana is especially useful when hair fall is due to hormonal issues (PCOD, etc) as it helps improve insulin response,” she wrote in her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

 

Aliv seeds (garden cress, halim)

“Consume soaked aliv seeds with milk at night or roll these iron rich seeds into ladoos with coconut and ghee for even better results,” she wrote.

According to the nutritionist, aliv seeds may also help with hair loss due to chemotherapy treatment.

Nutmeg

“A pinch of nutmeg can be added to milk (along with aliv) and be consumed as a nightcap,” read her Instagram post.

Vit B6, folic acid, and magnesium present in nutmeg help prevent hair loss.

Rujuta also suggested other ingredients that are useful in preventing hair loss such as ghee, for its essential fats, turmeric, for its immune-boosting properties, and curd for minerals and probiotic bacteria.

