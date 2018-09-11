From milk to bananas: Eat these foods for a good night’s sleep

Try these foods for a good night’s sleep. (Source: FilePhoto) Try these foods for a good night’s sleep. (Source: FilePhoto)

If there are times when you struggle really hard to get a good night’s sleep, getting away with all that tossing and turning might be as easy as tweaking what you eat before going to bed. Most people load themselves with sugary foods, caffeine or junk which may compromise with their shut-eye. If your sleep suffers and it affects both your productivity and efficiency in return, you might try considering a change of diet.

Here is a list of food that will help you catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Milk

A known source of tryptophan, milk has been shown to improve sleep in human beings, especially when taken along with melatonin and paired with exercise. It is not unusual for kids in India to drink a glass of milk, albeit reluctantly, before making their way to bed. A trick as old as time for Indians, turn to a glass of milk to catch up on good sleep.

Bananas

This super fruit contains tryptophan and is a good source of magnesium. Available easily and with a taste that almost no one hates, it is a quick and easy way to fall asleep fast.

Oats

Oatmeal is high in carbs and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Additionally, oats are a known source of melatonin and a rich source of fibre. Healthy and easy to whip out, it can be paired with milk and a fruit and consumed before bedtime.

Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer contains a significant amount of casein, which is a form of protein that is well known to sustain overnight muscle repair and growth when consumed before bed. Not only will it put you to deep sleep, it will also heal and build your muscles.

Walnuts

Abundant in many nutrients, walnuts are particularly rich in magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese. Additionally, walnuts are a great source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids and linoleic acid. And if that is not enough, eating walnuts can improve sleep quality, as they are one of the best food sources of the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin.

Rice

A staple of many diets in India, white rice when consumed a few hours before bed may help improve sleep quality and also help with longer duration of sleep. A bowl of white rice with some curry or even a little butter or ghee to pair with never hurt anyone.

Fish

Apart from being incredibly healthy, fishes are an exceptional source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids – the combination of which has the potential to enhance sleep quality, as both have been shown to increase the production of serotonin, a sleep-promoting brain chemical.

Curd

Breaking into a cup of curd before bedtime might induce sleep without a sweat. Calcium found in dairy products will help the brain use the tryptophan found in dairy to help make sleep-inducing melatonin. But if you have a cold, it’s best to avoid curd before bed.

So what are you going to munch on before a good night’s sleep?

