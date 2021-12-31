scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
‘Food, flowers, travel’: Deepika Padukone shares year-end photos of all the things she loves

Husband Ranveer Singh reminds her that she forgot to feature him

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 7:00:58 pm
Deepika Padukone is feeling nostalgic about 2021; take a look at the photos she shared.

Just like the rest of the world, Deepika Padukone is also looking back at 2021 with fondness. She shared a few pictures on social media — some random shots of food, travel, etc. — writing in the caption that these are the things she loves.

“Year end photo dump of all the things I love…Food, Flowers & Travel…🥳”

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's airport outfits make for a contrast we didn't know we needed

The actor shared a selfie of her makeup-free face. Next, there was a picture of her breakfast plate, which comprised waffles, maple syrup and berries.

 

The next photo was an aerial shot of some place, presumably a vacation photo, wherein a rivulet seemed to form a perfect ‘T’.

The post also included a picture of a bouquet of red, white and yellow roses, and an aircraft soaring in the sky, with the crimson rays of the sun visible in the horizon.

The final photo was that of a tee shirt with the word ‘love’ written on it, along with ‘where there is love, there is life’.

Sindhi food, vegan diet for Ranveer Singh: Actor reveals this and more on ask-me-anything session

Interestingly, husband Ranveer Singh pointed out in the comments section that there was no mention of him, especially since Deepika claimed the post was a compilation of everything she loved this past one year.

“Err 🙋🏾‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️” wrote Ranveer.

The couple, who got married in 2018, keeps sharing adorable pictures on social media, celebrating their love. Take a look.

 

While Deepika may not have featured her husband in this post, we know that they have and will continue to set massive couple goals in 2022, too.

