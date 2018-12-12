Food and Fun

Written by Zeenish Imroz

Comic artist Abhijeet Kini has found an unusual muse — Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas, who he turns into superheroes in his book, Dabbawala. It was launched at Comic Con Delhi, recently along with two of his other books, Sanskarshala and Rhyme Fighters.

Kini calls the dabbawalas “Mumbai Tcha Superhero” (Mumbai’s Superhero). “To me that is a superpower. You are feeding people home food without fail,” says Kini, adding that, for over a century, dabbawalas have had an error ratio of one in eight million.

A collection of satirical rhymes written and drawn by Kini, Rhyme Fighters revolves around the unsung heroes such as traffic cop, paanwala and the beggar.

Kini believes comics to be an informal way to communicate. “If you compare a history textbook with an Amar Chitra Katha comic book, you have better retention through the comic because you see the rulers and the wars happening,” he says.

India has always had a culture of comic books and the genre is becoming increasingly popular due to initiatives such as Comic Con.

Independent publishers are emerging. Kini says that the response to his works have been flattering but, because of limited publishers, budget issues and inventory storage, they only print a small number compared to the big players.

