Skincare alert: Dermatologist shares food items that can trigger acne

Skincare is all about maintaining a delicate balance between care and consistency. As such, to achieve healthy and glowing skin, a balanced diet, a skincare routine that suits your skin type, adequate sleep, hydration — are all equally necessary.

But, despite doing all this, do you still experience acne breakouts? Worry not, as here’s some help from dermatologist Dr Alekhya Rallapalli, who recently listed out some foods that may trigger acne in some individuals.

“Not everyone’s skin is the same. Few foods can trigger acne in certain individuals,” she captioned her post. Take a look at it below:

These foods include:

*Dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt

*Whey protein/soy protein

*Peanuts

*Shellfish

*Salt

*Sugar

*Candy

*Gluten (usually found in bread or pasta)

*Alcohol

*Soda

*Red meat

The expert especially advised caution against high glycemic index food sources such as sugars or sugary drinks, white bread, white rice etc, as they trigger insulin spikes that would worsen acne.

“Prefer a wholesome balanced diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy protein sources and whole grains,” she suggested.

While it is not possible to completely cut out the foods listed from your everyday diet, but a little restraint goes a long way.

Daily meals which consist of white rice or maida (refined flour) can be substituted with healthier grains such as oats, brown rice, quinoa and bajra, ragi instead of maida.

