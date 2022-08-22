scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Haircare alert: These tips will help reduce split ends, breakage

"The tips will help reduce external breakage but hair growth and health is from within," Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist and coach, wrote on Instagram

If you are thinking about how to cope with these issues, Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist and coach, has got the answers. (Photo: Freepik)

Everyone wishes to have healthy, beautiful hair. But many people have to work extra hard to get the desired results. As such, if you are looking for remedies for certain hair-related issues — read: split ends and breakage — you have come to the right place!

Simrun Chopra, a nutritionist and coach, has got you covered with her secret tips that will help keep breakage and split ends at bay.

“The tips help the hair look denser and healthier without split ends. Also, you don’t need to cut your hair often and can let them grow,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also Read |Hair care: Try these yoga asanas for healthy strands, improved texture, reduced hair fall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simrun Chopra (@simrun.chopra)

*Serum or oil: Add a small amount of serum or coconut oil to the split ends every night.

*Stop over brushing: Over brushing can lead to breakage. So avoid doing so.

*Avoid rubbing your hair after washing them as it can cause too much friction, break hair, and cause split ends. “I rinse excess water and just wrap it in a thin cotton towel,” she wrote.

*Don’t use heat on wet hair: She shared that she uses cold air to dry 70% of her hair before applying any heat. Also, she revealed that she uses a heat protectant.

hair breakage Don’t use heat on wet hair. (Photo: Freepik)

*Don’t sleep in wet hair: Hair is most prone to breakage when wet, so, don’t sleep with wet hair, and also do not brush or style wet hair. Use a hair dryer on the cool setting to get your hair at least 70% dry.

Also Read |Effective natural remedies for long, lustrous hair

She suggested avoiding tight hairstyles, too. Such hairstyles often pull the hairline and damage and weaken the follicles. “I brush and remove all knots before a hair wash,” she wrote as she revealed another tip

However, the expert said, “the tips help reduce external breakage but hair growth and health is from within. If you want to grow your hair then you have to fix your health first.”

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:00:38 pm
