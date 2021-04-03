scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
‘Flying in times of corona’: Raveena Tandon shares her ‘paranoia’ in throwback video; watch

Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from one of her journeys on a flight from December last year

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 8:50:40 pm

With the country battling the second wave of COVID-19, and the numbers rising each day, Raveena Tandon took us back to the time when just like many of us, she too went through the “paranoia” of sanitising everything around her.

The 46-year-old actor shared a throwback video from one of her journeys on a flight from December last year. In the video, she is seen following the COVID-19 protocol by wearing a mask and a face shield, along with gloves. And she is seen disinfecting her seat and the tray table with a surface sanitiser.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “My Paranoia, but rightfully so. “#Flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others. You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people,” she further cautioned.

Watch the video:

Can you consume alcohol after getting a COVID vaccine?

On Friday, India reported 89,129 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry, with active cases rising to 6.58 lakh. Of these, eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh recorded a steep rise in cases. As many as 714 deaths were also reported.

